AK 62: Ajith Kumar Being Paid Rs 105 Cr For Vignesh Shivan Directorial? Here's What We Know

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has already announced his new movie. The actor will be seen in an untitled film directed by ace director Vignesh Shivan. Dubbed as AK62 by fans, the movie was announced last week. While little is known about his upcoming film, reports are doing the rounds suggesting that Ajith is being paid a massive paycheque. If trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan’s tweet is to go by, Ajith’s fee for AK 62 is said to be Rs 105 crore.

“Remuneration for #AjithKumar’s 62nd film with Lyca Productions - ₹105 cr. #AK62," Manobala had tweeted. The Times of India reported further details on the development. Citing a ‘media report’, the daily reported that the production house backing AK 62 will be paying Rs 105 crore to Ajith as his fees for the movie. Ajith reportedly asked for Rs 100 crore but the production house offered Rs 5 crore more to rope in the star, the report claimed. Ajith and the team of the movie are yet to address the reports.

AK 62 was announced last week. Lyca Productions shared an official announcement about the film via a statement online. Vignesh Shivan’s manager Suresh Chandra shared the announcement letter on Twitter which read, “We proudly announce our next film with Mr. Ajith Kumar ‘AK 62’ to be directed by Mr. Vignesh Shivan, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr. Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr. GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film with commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year." The statement said that the cast and crew of the film will follow shortly.

Nayanthara is expected to play the lead opposite Ajith in AK62. If she does say yes, this would mark her fourth film with Ajith. After the announcement, Vignesh Shivan has also thanked Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62 Words can’t explain the happiness with my king @anirudhofficial again & @LycaProductions,” tweeted Vignesh.

