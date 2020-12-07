AK vs AK Trailer: Anil Kapoor is on the Edge to Save Kidnaped Sonam Kapoor from Anurag Kashyap

The trailer of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK was launched Monday. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix film is described as a project about a "brash film director" who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star, the film will capture varied emotions as the star searches for his daughter, and the director films the desperate search in real time to create his next blockbuster movie.

The trailer begins with a clash between Anurag and Anil in a press conference which leads to a cat-mouse chase. In the trailer, Anurag kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and informs Anil Kapoor that he has 10 hours to save his daughter. There are certain rules that the actor has to follow to ensure his daughter's safety. A bewildered Anil is seen searching for his daughter across streets as the director films his reaction.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor’s search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster. AK vs AK is Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, as themselves.

The film will arrive on Netflix on December 24.