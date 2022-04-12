AK61 Update: Massive Bank Set Erected in Hyderabad For Ajith’s Next

Ajith Kumar on Monday started the first shooting schedule in Hyderabad for his next film with director H Vinoth. Tentatively titled AK61, the latest update about the new project is that a huge set of mount road Chennai has been erected in a studio in Hyderabad, where a major chunk of the film will be shot. Meanwhile, the key component of the set-up is a massive bank.

The storyline whirls around a bank, what happens, and how Ajith’s character gets involved in it. It is known that the director had done extensive research for the film’s script.

The shoot of the film will go on for two months. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcements regarding the same.

As Ajith is playing the male lead, the rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tabu being approached by the makers to play the female lead opposite Ajith have surfaced on the internet. Dismissing the title-tattle, sources confirmed that the makers are in talks with one of the leading actresses in the south film industry. The announcement regarding the same will be made this week.

Advertisement

Speaking of the technical crew of the heist thriller, Nirav Shah is handling the camera, Ghibran is on board to provide the music, and stunts for the film are handled by Supreme Sundar.

AK61 marks the third collaboration between the blockbuster trio Valimai, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, which was released in February in theatres and received mixed reviews from the audience.

On the work front, Ajith has his next with director Vignesh Shivan. Tentatively titled AK62, the film will have Nayanthara as the female lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.