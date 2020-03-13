Akanksha Puri Blocks Paras Chhabra, Says She Has Moved on

The very popular 13th season of Bigg Boss skyrocketed its contestants to fame. One of them was Paras Chhabra, whose 3 year-old relationship with actress Akanksha Puri was jeopardised due to his closeness with Mahira Sharma on the reality show. Paras had also repeatedly bashed his relationship with Akanksha inside the house, which made the two break up.

In a recent interview, Paras had said Akanksha tried contacting him recently but did not respond. Now, the Vighnaharta Ganesha actresses refuted the rumours and slammed her ex Paras. She said, "This is all bull***t. I have never called or tried to get in touch. In fact, I deleted all my contacts and others details from his phone before he got his phone back after he returned from Bigg Boss house. I have happily moved on but I don't know why he keeps taking my name in interviews."

Akanksha added, "In fact, I had called one of his friends recently because the stylists who got him clothes during his BB stint did not receive their payments and since I had hired them, they got in touch with me to explain their worry," she told Pinkvilla.

"Later, Paras' mother called me to explain that they are not in a position to pay back right now but will in some time. She said that there are some GST issues and his cheques are stuck. He has still not received any money from Bigg Boss so they need some time to clear all the dues. The stylists are pretty young and Paras is now making reasons like he did not like his clothes to escape paying. I will pay if I have to but this is just so bad and unacceptable. In fact, I have blocked him," she further added.

