Akanksha Puri Gets Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chabbra's Tattoo Removed

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has removed the tattoo of his name. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress posted a series of stories on her Instagram account to share the same.

Confirming it to Times of India, Akanksha said, "It's my time. I am dating my work and loving myself like never before. I am just #beingme in a world where everyone is trying to be fake and something else. Because you can never fail at being yourself so I am #beingme. I have got my name with the bar code. The below that I have written being me has been my hashtag for years.”

This how the earlier tattoo looked like:

Akanksha and Paras were in a committed relationship until the latter participated in the reality show as a contestant. During the show, he was himself linked to his co-contestants Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma.

At multiple occasions in Bigg Boss 13, the actor was seen joking about his relationship. In an episode, he went on to claim that he had got Akanksha's name inked on his wrist due to coercion. Paras was slammed by host Salman Khan at a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he said that the former was only using Mahira as a 'pawn' when Paras said that he wanted to break up with his girlfriend but had to forcefully stay in a relationship. Post this, Akanksha had announced that their relationship was over from her side.

Paras and his relationship made headlines even after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13. In a recent interview, Paras even shamed his ex-girlfriend for putting make-up in the video where she said that she was heartbroken and refuted claims that he had promised to marry her. He is currently a part of a reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where he will find himself a bride.

Follow @News18Movies for more