Akanksha Puri Gets Emotional as She Bids Farewell to 'Vignaharta Ganesha'

Akanksha Puri, who is a known household name for essaying the role of Devi Parvati in the mythological show Vignaharta Ganesha has decided to quit the show. The actress has been playing the role of Goddess Parvati for the last three years. Akanksha recently posted an emotional video on her social media account, informing her fans about her last day of shoot for the show.

The actress can be seen dressed up as Parvati for the last time and got emotional and teary eyed while bidding goodbye to the show and her character.

In the video, Akanksha thanked her fans for accepting her in the role and showering love on her over the last three years in the show. She hoped the fans would support and shower her with the same kind of love, affection and blessings for her future projects and roles. The actress can be seen urging her fans to extend love and support the new actress who will don the role of Parvati when she leaves.

Sharing the video, Akanksha wrote, “Hello everyone it is such an emotional moment saying goodbye to my cast and crew and above all my fans who have been my strength throughout. I will be coming back super soon to entertain you all. Thank you so much for showering me with such love and blessings. Loads of love (sic).”

According to reports, the actress decided to quit the show Vighnaharta Ganesha back in August and revealed reaching out to the makers through email, informing them about her decision. The actress is currently serving her 30-day notice period. Akanksha said that she wanted to break free from the Goddess portrayal role for a long time and wanted to come out of the mythological zone.

With the show notching up 730 episodes till date, the role had nothing much to explore and offer as an actor, she added.