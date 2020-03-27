Akanksha Puri is All Praise for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Music Video 'Bhula Dunga'

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri showered praise on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry in the music video Bhula Dunga. The actress said, 'looking at you guys, we all want to fall in love again.'

“#BhulaDunga Red heart on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys, we all want to fall in love you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother,” wrote Akanksha in a tweet.

#BhulaDunga ❤️ on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song ❤️ @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love ❤️ you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) March 24, 2020

Akanksha was in a relationship with Paras before he entered the reality show. However, Paras' increasing closeness with Mahira Sharma on the show led to his break-up with Akanksha.

Meanwhile, 'Bhula Dunga' brings back the SidNaaz charm on-screen. Directed by Punit J Pathak, the music video shows the unmissable chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The love-filled track is sung by Darshan Raval.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and developed a strong bond. The two later became the most talked about pair of the show. Recently, on her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz had even confessed that she is in love with Sidharth.

Shehnaaz Gill had participated in Mujhe Shaadi Karoge to find her prospective partner. However, after the show concluded due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, she walked out of the show alone saying she is in love with Sidharth.

Follow @News18Movies for more