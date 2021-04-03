Akanksha Puri, Mika Singh Spark Wedding Rumours; Malaika Arora Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Actress Akanksha Puri, who made headlines for her public breakup with Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra, has sparked off marriage speculations after sharing a video with singer Mika Singh. The video poste on Akanksha’s Instagram show the two of them seeking blessings at a gurudwara.

The actress shared the video with the caption, “Seeking blessings @mikasingh,” and added a heart emoji. She also used hashtags like #yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #togetherforlife.

Read: Akanksha Puri, Mika Singh Spark Wedding Rumours with ‘Feeling Blessed’ Video from Gurudwara

Malaika Arora has received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The star joined the recently launched vaccination drive for people with comorbidities in the age bracket of 45-59 years. The 47-year-old actress, on Friday, posted a picture from the session on her Instagram handle. She can be seen dressed in a white tank top and joggers.

Both Malaika and the healthcare worker who is giving her the first shot of the dose, can be seen wearing their face masks for safety. She penned a message giving a special mention to the frontline workers. The actress also urged fans and followers to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Read: Malaika Arora Takes First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Let’s Win This War Against Virus

The first look of Ajay Devgn’s cameo in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus has been revealed via a motion poster on his birthday. The filmmaker shared the motion poster with the tweet, “LOAD… AIM… SHOOT… He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie.”

Ajay responded, “Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character.”

Read: Load, Aim, Shoot: Ajay Devgn’s Powerful Avatar From RRR Movie Unleashed on Birthday

Anushka Sharma is back to the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a shot. Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

The actress didn’t caption the post update on Instagram. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

Read: Anushka Sharma Shares First Picture After Resuming Work

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has been grabbing headlines for a while now. The star kid who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, has been actively updating her social media and has garnered a massive fan following already.

The aspiring actress has this time taken over the internet for her dance moves. For the unversed, the diva has been taking belly dancing lessons for a while now and is evidently getting better at it.

Read: Shanaya Kapoor Got the Moves, Shares New Belly Dancing Video

