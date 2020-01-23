Akanksha Puri Reportedly Breaks Up with Paras Chhabra, Mammootty is a Ruthless Moneylender in Shylock

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has reportedly decided to break up with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. This was too much for the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress to take and she decided to end her relationship with Paras.

Make up your mind for of dollops of energy, oodles of on screen valour with a pinch of suspense and drama spread evenly all over it. Done? You are ready for another Mammootty mass-action movie.

A day after Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the controversy surrounding actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent comments about India’s history and identity, the actress has said that her statement has been "misinterpreted."

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have once again got into a verbal spat. The latter's elder brother Umar Riaz's name was also dragged into the fight.

On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 123rd birth anniversary on Thursday, filmmaker Kabir Khan opened up on the hero who, he feels, has been forgotten despite playing a major role in India's struggle for Independence. Khan's new web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye narrates the story of Bose's Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army (INA).

