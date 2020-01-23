Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akanksha Puri Reportedly Breaks Up with Paras Chhabra, Mammootty is a Ruthless Moneylender in Shylock

Akanksha Puri has reportedly broken up from Paras Chhabra, Mammootty begins 2020 like a boss with Shylock. Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akanksha Puri Reportedly Breaks Up with Paras Chhabra, Mammootty is a Ruthless Moneylender in Shylock
Akanksha Puri has reportedly broken up from Paras Chhabra, Mammootty begins 2020 like a boss with Shylock. Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has reportedly decided to break up with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. This was too much for the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress to take and she decided to end her relationship with Paras.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Breaks up with Housemate Paras Chhabra?

Make up your mind for of dollops of energy, oodles of on screen valour with a pinch of suspense and drama spread evenly all over it. Done? You are ready for another Mammootty mass-action movie.

Read: Shylock Movie Review: Mammootty Opens His 2020 Innings as Ruthless Moneylender in Mass Entertainer

A day after Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the controversy surrounding actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent comments about India’s history and identity, the actress has said that her statement has been "misinterpreted."

Read: My Comment on Saif Ali Khan has been Misinterpreted, Says Kangana Ranaut

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have once again got into a verbal spat. The latter's elder brother Umar Riaz's name was also dragged into the fight.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Lashes Out at Sidharth Shukla For Dragging His Name in the Fight

On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 123rd birth anniversary on Thursday, filmmaker Kabir Khan opened up on the hero who, he feels, has been forgotten despite playing a major role in India's struggle for Independence. Khan's new web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye narrates the story of Bose's Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army (INA).

Read: Netaji Subhash Bose Could Never Remain 'Gumnam', Says Kabir Khan

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram