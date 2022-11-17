Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Will Go to BFF Alia for Career Advice, Says Ranbir is Always There When They Are Gossiping

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is currently basking under the success of her film Monica, O My Darling opened up about the bond she shared with her best friend Alia Bhatt’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The two actresses are good friends for a long time and Akansha said that even if Alia is married, their priorities have not changed. The Guilty actress further added that Ranbir has also become a part of their gossip sessions.

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, she said that Ranbir, Alia and her are like a family now. She also said that the feedback she got from Alia and Ranbir after her film Guilty was emotional. The actress further added that she would reach out to Alia Bhatt for career advice and Athiya Shetty for love advice. She then revealed that when Alia and her are gossiping, Ranbir is there but he doesn’t contribute. Instead, he asks a lot of questions.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot this year and welcomed their baby girl.

Meanwhile, talking of Akansha, the actress was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Sikander Kher among others. In an exclusive interview with News18, the actress talked about the responses she has been getting for her film. She said, “I’m on cloud nine. I always prepare myself to have minimal expectations every time a film of mine releases. For Monica O My Darling, I told myself, ‘There are such great actors in the film that I probably won’t even be noticed.’ At this point, whatever is happening is a bonus. The critics are loving the film and I’m getting a lot of appreciation from them. The audience is loving the film too. I know that I’m a part of a good film."

