Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic Poster Out

Debutant director Anil Paduri’s “Romantic” starring Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma released the first poster of the film on Monday. The poster hints a steamy romance between the lead pair.

“Romance is always intense and here is #ROMANTIC First Look Starring @ActorAkashPuri and #ketikasharma. A @purijagan @Charmmeofficial Production. Directed by @anilpaduri @PuriConnects #PCFilm,” (sic) wrote the filmmakers and cast, sharing the first look on their social media.

Previously, a pre-look of the poster was also shared by the makers of Romantic.

In the first-look and pre-look, while Ketika’s look cannot be seen, a significant change can be seen in Akash Puri’s physique. He can be seen looking more buff than he did in his debut film ‘Mehbooba’ in which he played a young college student and soldier both. In ‘Romantic’, TOI reported that Akash Puri will be playing the role of a slum-dweller. The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme under their Puri Connects banner. Further details of the film are awaited.

Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri made his debut in films a child artist. Some of the best movies of Akash Puri in child roles are Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu and Chirutha.

Ketika Sharma, on the other hand, is making her Tollywood debut with this film. She is an internet sensation, who mainly became viral with Dubsmash videos.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.