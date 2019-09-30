Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic Poster Out

The poster of upcoming film 'Romantic' hints at a steamy love affair between the lead pair in the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic Poster Out
Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic Poster, courtesy of Twitter

Debutant director Anil Paduri’s “Romantic” starring Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma released the first poster of the film on Monday. The poster hints a steamy romance between the lead pair.

“Romance is always intense and here is #ROMANTIC First Look Starring @ActorAkashPuri and #ketikasharma. A @purijagan @Charmmeofficial Production. Directed by @anilpaduri @PuriConnects #PCFilm,” (sic) wrote the filmmakers and cast, sharing the first look on their social media.

Previously, a pre-look of the poster was also shared by the makers of Romantic.

In the first-look and pre-look, while Ketika’s look cannot be seen, a significant change can be seen in Akash Puri’s physique. He can be seen looking more buff than he did in his debut film ‘Mehbooba’ in which he played a young college student and soldier both. In ‘Romantic’, TOI reported that Akash Puri will be playing the role of a slum-dweller. The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme under their Puri Connects banner. Further details of the film are awaited.

Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri made his debut in films a child artist. Some of the best movies of Akash Puri in child roles are Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu and Chirutha.

Ketika Sharma, on the other hand, is making her Tollywood debut with this film. She is an internet sensation, who mainly became viral with Dubsmash videos.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram