Akash Puri-Starrer Chor Bazaar Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Tollywood actor Akash Puri-starrer Chor Bazaar will hit the theatres on June 24. And even as the makers undertake a promotional campaign, the film has been cleared by the Censor with a U/A certificate.

The trailer of the film was released on June 9, and it’s been the talk of the town ever since. The trailer has received over 36 lakh views, while over 81,000 users have already liked it. The trailer has been appreciated by the viewers in the comments sections.

One of the users said, “Compared to his previous movies, this one seems interesting. Comedy, Love, Suspense, and action elements are a highlight. All the best to Akash and the entire movie team.”

Another wrote, “I think he still has the time to be a hero, instead of doing small movies, he should wait for the best or else a good script from which he can prove something.”

Akash, the son of director Puri Jagannath, has done some romantic films but they haven’t worked at the box office.

Along with Akash Puri, George Reddy’s directorial also stars Gehana Sippy in the main lead. The film is produced by VS Raju under the banner of Ivy Productions. Among others, Archana, Sunil, and Sampoornesh Babu will be seen playing important roles.

