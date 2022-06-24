Akash Puri's Chor Bazaar Receives Mixed Reviews on Twitter

Telugu actor Akash Puri’s Chor Bazaar was released in theatres today and it’s getting mixed reviews from the audiences. Fans of Akash rushed to the theatres to catch the morning shows of the action drama written and directed by B Jeevan Reddy and many have shared their comments about the film on social media platforms.

While many wrote amazing reviews, some just expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis.

In the reviews, many complimented the lead actors for their acting skills, while a few said it to be average. As the fans are elated after watching the film, let’s take a look at some of the reviews on Twitter.

Average movie from #Chorbazaar team.. expecting more from Akash Puri — Hemanth Kumar (@hemanth98651222) June 24, 2022

Chor Bazaar👈

Go n watch it in theatre

Support him..

He's GEM🤙 hero 💯@ActorAkashPuri #ChorbazaarOnJune24 #Chorbazaar

VD fans let everyone support him🫵🤍 pic.twitter.com/fD710TYKSH — VD_fan_prashanth ✪ (@PrashanthRamad2) June 23, 2022

#ChorbazaarReview#Chorbazaar is an underwhelming actioner.The narration is not compelling enough. Not for all section of audience. Director @GeorgeReddyG1 failed to present it in the right way Rating: 🌟🌟https://t.co/awc5UFtaR1@ActorAkashPuri @IVProductions_ @GskMedia_PR — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) June 24, 2022

The action entertainer also features Gehna Sippy in the lead, while Subbarju, Sunil, Sampoornesh Babu, and others are seen in pivotal roles.

In Chor Bazaar, Gehna Sippy is playing the role of a speech-impaired woman. Famous director Puri Jagganadh’s son Akash has a mass avatar in this movie as a thief belonging to Hyderabad’s old city. The plot revolves around a missing diamond from a museum which has been stolen by the protagonist, played by Akash.

The film is produced by VS Raju and Alluri Suresh Varma under the banner of IV Productions. The technical crew includes Jagadeesh Cheekati for cinematography, Suresh Bobbili as the music composer and Anwar Ali as the editor.

The film’s trailer was released on June 9 and it had created hype around the movie. The onscreen chemistry between Akash and Gehna as well as the action scenes were well appreciated by the viewers.

