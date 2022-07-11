Akhanda Fame Pragya Jaiswal Looks Ravishing In Latest Pictures

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is loved by her fans for her amazing performances in many Telugu films. She recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed and made her fans go wow. In the clicks, she looked gorgeous in a powder pink lehenga with overall glasswork. She paired it with a backless blouse with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with nude make-up, and statement earrings, and left her tresses open in soft curls.

Sharing the photos Pragya wrote: “Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Eid al-Adha. Peace and prosperity always! She also used the hashtag, Eid Mubarak.

After seeing the pictures, fans dropped comments like, “You are looking beautiful”, “Adorable” and many more. The photos have received over 30,000 likes.

Not just ethnic wear but Pragya also aces western outfits. Only a few days ago, the actress shared some photos from her vacation in Turkey. She was seen in a cut-out sleeveless bohemian dress. She left her fans awestruck by sharing those pictures. She captioned the post with, “Find me in the clouds.” The photos received more than 70k likes on Instagram.

Pragya made her acting debut in 2014, with the bilingual thriller movie Virattu. But she made her breakthrough with the periodic drama Kanche in 2015. For this, she was awarded The Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut South. Later, she acted in many popular films like Titoo MBA, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram, and Akhanda.

She was recently seen in the Telugu action film Son Of India. Written and directed by Diamond Ratna Babu and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. The movie also features Mohan Babu, Meena, and Srikanth.

