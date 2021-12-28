Akhanda Team Visits Yadadri Temple With Nandamuri Balakrishna

Director Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna successfully completed 25 days in theatres on December 27. The action entertainer was released in theatres on December 2 and it is still getting a good response. The Telugu film has collected Rs 121 crore at the box office so far. To celebrate the success of the film, the Akhanda team is visiting all the famous temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The team, on December 27, visited Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

On his visit to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Balakrishna was accompanied by director Boyapati Sreenu, Devarakadra MLA Venkateshwar Reddy and others. The temple authorities presented Teertha Prasadam to him and the team.

Talking to the media, Balakrishna urged the devotees to make efforts in order to preserve the sanctity of the temple. He asked the devotees to keep the surroundings clean.

“Devotees visiting the shrine should not pollute the surroundings and should ask others to not litter the shrine,” he said. The actor added that he prayed to God to protect mankind from the pandemic.

Akhanda is still doing good business at the box office. It is registering a massive collection even when the film is in its fourth week of release. The right to dub the film in Hindi has been acquired by a leading distribution house, according to reports. The film stars Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu, Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna in other pivotal roles besides Balakrishna.

Producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy has bankrolled the film under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.

After the grand success of Akhanda, Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has signed his next two films with Gopichand Malineni and Anil Ravipudi, who are known for their excellent craft.

