Akhanda Twitter Review: Fans Say Film 'One-man Show', Love Balakrishna’s Performance

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated film, Akhanda, has hit the theatres worldwide today. Since this is the third film director Boyapati Srinu joined hands with Balakrishna, the audience had high expectations of it.

Moreover, the song teaser from the film had set the bar high for the film. The film was released overseas last night and previewed in many theatres in Telugu states. Many people have already watched the movie and have shared their views on social media.

Netizens, posting their views on Twitter on the action entertainer, are saying that the film was Balakrishna’s one-man show. Many praised the actor for giving a “worth a watch" film after the lockdown.

Going by the Twitter reviews, It looks like the film has a routine story but despite that, it is a high-voltage drama. Praising Boyapati Srinu, many said that the director has done a great job when it comes to portraying characters in the film.

With back-to-back action sequences, people enjoyed the movie. However, the audience believes that Srikanth’s character did not live up to expectations.

Being the third venture of Balakrishna and Srinu, the fans are celebrating that Akhanda has completed the hat trick of hits for the actor-director duo.

Balakrishna plays a double role in the film, while Pragya Jaiswal is in the female lead. Among others, the film features Poorna, Meka Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu, Saikumar, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled by Dwarka Creations and the music has been scored by S. Thaman.

Netizens’ Twitter views on Akhanda are as follows:

Went into theatre as general audience, came out as a Balayya fan. JAI BALAYYA, JAI JAI BALAYYA #Akhanda— Hulkeshwara Shastry (@casual_babu) December 2, 2021

Second half antha maa ammamma gurthovhindi.. bathikunte Akhanda photo devudi gadilo pettedhi 🙏😂Balayya ah acting entayya .. maree jevinchesav #AkhandaMassJathara— Brinda (@B4Politics) December 1, 2021

2nd fight khi vucha kothaBoya+ @MusicThamanMass kadhu marna mass#Akhanda— bobbilli puli 🐯🐯🐯 (@Bobbilipuli99) December 2, 2021

Very much like Legend ae #Akhanda kuda. First half lo konchem opika padithe interval and second half inko Balayya vachi chusukuntaadu. Still Legend has better elevation scenes and is a better movie but #Akhanda is no less either.— Hulkeshwara Shastry (@casual_babu) December 2, 2021

After reading these tweets, one can say that the film indeed marks the hattrick of hits for the actor-director duo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.