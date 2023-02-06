Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty’s action thriller Agent is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 28. The film’s release date has been pushed multiple times, but the team has finally marked this date for its release. This update was shared by Akhil on social media platforms on Saturday. The actor shared a promo on Instagram, announcing the release date.

The video opens with actor Sangay Tsheltrim hitting a man covered with a mask, asking for the name of the agency or person he is working for. After a few frames, Akhil’s voice echoes. The actor can be heard saying, “Osama Bin Laden, Gaddafi and Hitler.” Sangay then punches him a few more times and asks the name again. After a few seconds, Akhil’s face can be seen covered with blood. The promo is definitely giving some chills to the spine.

Akhil penned the caption of the post, “Brace yourselves…The WILD ONE is coming to theatres on April 28th!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the promo and commented, “Beast mode on.” Actor Sushanth A also said, “Beast!” Akhil’s co-actor Sangay Tsheltrim also wrote, “An honour to be part of the team Agent.”

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy. Apart from Akhil and Mammootty, the film also features Sakshi Vaidya in the lead role. Akhil will be seen essaying a role that he has never done before. It is said that the actor has gone through a massive transformation to achieve the desired look for the film.

The film has been backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, under the banners of AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema. The cinematography has been done by Rasool Ellore, and the soundtrack has been scored by Hip Hop Thamizha.

Agent is gearing up for its pan-India release. Apart from Telugu, the film will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

