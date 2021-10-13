Akhil Akkineni Expresses His Desire to Play Virat Kohli in Movie: Incredible to See Someone So Dedicated

Actor Akhil Akkineni is a sports lover and in a recent interview he opened up about working in biopics and which sportsperson he wishes to play on screen. The actor believes that it is not easy to make a sports-oriented film as if the story is not that good, the sport will not be highlighted. When asked about which athlete he would like to portray on the big screen or if there was anyone who has inspired him, Akhil instantly said Virat Kohli. He believes that Kohli’s journey would be a combination of passion, fire, and dedication.

The actor told Pinkvilla that the Indian skipper has influenced him in a lot of ways, including the way he carries himself, and dedicates himself to his craft and sport. “It’s incredible to see someone so dedicated, and the passion to be number one. So maybe a story on him someday would be great,” he said.

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to ‘83’ which is helmed by Kabir Khan, and the film stars real-life couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Extending best wishes to the team of ‘83’, Akhil stated that a script like that excites him and he is hoping that the film works out on the screen.

According to him, one needs something really monumental and gripping as a story for the sport to be highlighted. At the end of the day, he said that one cannot expect the audience to just come and watch a sport being played onscreen, it would need the content to elevate.

Akhil hopes that someday something really gripping will come to him, as he is absolutely crazy about sports. “Hopefully someday something will come along where I will be able to dig my teeth into, and prepare myself properly, and convince everyone that I am a sportsman,” he said.

