Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ to Now Release on Dussehra

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, which was earlier set to premiere on October 8, will now hit the theatres on Dussehra, October 15. The makers of the romantic drama, directed by Bommarillu Baskar, have opted for a festive release aiming for a good collection. The makers have said that the trailer of the film will be released on September 30 at 06:10 pm.
Akhil announced the release date of Most Eligible Bachelor on Twitter. He shared the beautiful poster on a floral background having the cast of Most Eligible Bachelor. In the poster, Akhil is seen wearing a jacket while Pooja is all in winsome smiles.
In another tweet, he also confirmed the trailer’s timing.
Actor Pooja Hegde also shared a poster of the film confirming the release date. She said that she is “excited” to meet the audience in theatres on Dussehra.
In the film, the audience will see Akhil playing the role of an IT employee, while Pooja will be seen playing a stand-up comedian. The release of the film kept getting postponed due to the situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The teaser and songs of the movie received a good response from the audience.
Akhil is expecting a massive hit with his fifth film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ after his four films were average-grossers. With this film, Director Bommarillu Bhaskar is making a comeback to the silver screen after a break of 7 years.
Apart from Akhil and Pooja, several artists including Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi and Amit Tiwari will be seen in pivotal roles. This is also the debut movie for singer and dubbing artist Chinmayee. Producer Allu Aravind is producing the movie under his home banner GA2 Pictures.
