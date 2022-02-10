Akilan SPR, Who Left Daily Soap Bharathi Kanamm, Starts His Tollywood Journey

Daily soap Bharathi Kanamma was recently in the headlines after several actors abruptly left the show. Roshni Haripriyan, Farina Azad and Akilan SPR’departure had left the audience disappointed. Akilan, who wasn’t a lead actor on the show, soon became famous for his natural acting and stylish looks. And now the fans will be able to see him on the big screen soon.

In a post shared on Instagram, Akilan talked about his future projects. After leaving the TV serial, Akilan has signed a project as a lead actor with one of the renowned banners Telugu One Productions. The film will be produced by Ravishankar and directed by Bhanushankar, while Mani Sharma will score music and Ramesh will be the director of photography.

In the picture, Akilan is seen receiving a cheque and a bouquet from the makers of this film. Fans have congratulated the actor in the comment section.

In another Instagram post, Akilan has shared a newspaper article. The article praised Akilan for his performance in Veeramae Vagai Soodum. The article praised his intense character and how he nurtured that character with his brilliant acting. The story also mentioned that it’s the first time that a young Tamil actor will be seen in a Telugu film made with a lot of grandeur. It was also mentioned that Akilan has been seen in the film Pizza 3 and will also be enacting an important role in a web series.

Akilan shared a post on Instagram with his co-star from Veeramae Vagai Soodum.

As far as Akilan’s TV stint is concerned, apart from the serial Bharathi Kanamma, he was also seen as a guest in the reality show Cooku with Comali.

