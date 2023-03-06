Actress Raai Laxmi, who is best known for her movies Akira, Julie 2, Cinderella and Mirugaa, is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also known for her outstanding fashion statement. From dresses to uber-chic casuals, Raai is always a step ahead. The actress also loves to wear swimsuits and bikinis and her Instagram handle is the proof.

Recently, the actress shared a picture in a red bikini and is seen inside a swimming pool. Raai Laxmi opted for nude makeup and kept her wavy traces open as she posed for the camera. This time too, the actress did not miss the chance to impress her fans with her one-of-a-kind look. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Don’t look."

See the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi)

Seeing the post, the social media users flooded her comment section with love and admiration. One social media user wrote, “Smoking hot." Another user commented, “Hotty," and a third user wrote, “Gorgeous."

A few days back on February 24, the Mirugaa actress shared another still where she looked stunning in a tropical printed cut-out monokini which she teamed with a matching shrug. She was seen lying on a wooden platform beside the sea. The sun-kissed picture was breathtaking and she looked like a mermaid as she posed for the camera.

See the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi)

The picture went viral immediately and fans complimented their favourite actress in the comment section.

On the professional front, Raai Laxmi will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi-language action drama film Bholaa directed by Ajay Devgn and produced jointly by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Actress Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will have special appearances in Bholaa.

The main parts of the movie were shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Varanasi, as per reports. The film score and soundtrack have been composed by Ravi Basrur and the film is all set to be released theatrically on March 30.

