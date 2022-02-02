Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Starrer Bangarraju Earns Rs 76 Crore Worldwide

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju continues to impress fans. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the movie is currently in its third week has collected Rs 76 crore worldwide so far.

This means that Bangarraju has become the career best figure for Nagarjuna. The film has also become the highest grosser for Nagarjuna in Andhra and Ceded regions. The movie grossed 12 Crore alone in Ceded, wherein it has done good business in Nizam as well. What’s more, Bangarraju is still raking shares in few territories even in its third week.

Bangarraju is the second success together for Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, after Manam.

Recently the makers of the movie celebrated its success by hosting a grand event at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. While the entire cast and crew was present at the event, Nagarjuna thanked fans for making it a blockbuster. “The whole world was terrified. Everyone thought about who would watch a movie under such circumstances. Movies got stopped in North India. But our Telugu movie lovers wanted movies for Sankranthi. Together they made the movie a blockbuster. My salute to them. Everyone says the movie is a hit because of my confidence on the script, but the fact is I trusted the Telugu audience," he said.

Bangarraju was released on January 14 and is a supernatural drama which talks about how Bangarraju and Satyabhama come down to settle the life of their grandson and to save the treasure of temple.

