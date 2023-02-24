Akkineni Nagarjuna had three releases last year. While his Telugu film The Ghost failed to impress and tanked at the box office, his other film Bangarraju, where he shared screen space with his son Naga Chaitanya for the first time, turned out to be successful. The third film he appeared in was the Bollywood film Brahmastra, which marked his return to Hindi cinema after two decades and it broke many records.

According to reports, Nagarjuna is starting the new year by taking on a role in a comedy film, a genre he has rarely appeared in. He is teaming up with writer Prasanna Kumar, who is making his directorial debut with the actor in the lead role. The untitled comedy film reportedly had such an impressive script that Nagarjuna accepted the role without delay. Nagarjuna will reportedly play a double role in the film, one of which is a young character. While it was recently announced that Allari Naresh had been roped in for a key role in the film. Now, some interesting reports are doing the rounds about the female lead of the film.

Manasa Varanasi, Miss India 2020, has been reportedly roped in for the female lead. VFX technology will be used to digitally de-age Nagarjuna and Manasa Varanasi is believed to be cast opposite the younger Nagarjuna in the film. According to sources, a photo shoot of Nagarjuna and Manasa Varanasi was recently completed. An official announcement on her inclusion is expected soon.

Manasa competed in and ultimately won Femina Miss India 2020. She competed in the Femina Miss India 2020 competition on behalf of Telangana. She was crowned Femina Miss India World 2020 on February 10, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in Mumbai by the outgoing titleholder Miss World 2019, 2nd Runner-Up and Miss World Asia Suman Rao. She received the Miss Rampwalk prize in the pageant’s sub-contest presentation.

