News18 » Movies
Akkineni Nagarjuna Turns NIA Officer for His Next Project Wild Dog

Wild Dog, which is a true life inspired drama, will see Nagarjuna portray the role of ACP Vijay Varma, who is an NIA officer.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
Akkineni Nagarjuna Turns NIA Officer for His Next Project Wild Dog
Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has given a treat to his fans before the commencement of 2020. The actor has announced his new project titled Wild Dog. The upcoming film, which is a true life inspired drama, will see Nagarjuna portray the role of ACP Vijay Varma, who is an NIA officer.

Sharing his first look from the film, Nagarjuna wrote, "Excited to be part of a true-life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!!"

The first look shared by the 60-year-old actor features a clipping from a newspaper titled The News of India and the headline reads, "ENCOUNTER IN CITY: 6 DEAD. POLICE OR WILD DOG?"

Here is the first look of Nagarjuna's Wild Dog:

Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy, the film is slated for a 2020 release.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's science fiction film Brahmastra that is expected to release in summer 2020. He will play the role of an archaeologist in the movie. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan are also part of the project. The film will be released in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.

