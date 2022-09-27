Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Remuneration For The Ghost Revealed: Report

Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to entertain the masses with his high-octane action entertainer titled The Ghost, alongside actress Sonal Chauhan. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the upcoming film is jointly produced by Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

As per the latest reports, Nagarjuna has charged a huge sum of Rs 6 crores for The Ghost. For this, the veteran actor has reserved the distribution rights of the film in some areas of the Andhra region. Additionally, he will reportedly share the profits of The Ghost if the film collects more than Rs 6 crores in the selected territories.

The upcoming project has been in the news ever since Praveen Sattaru announced his collaboration with the veteran actor. It is made on a strict budget of Rs 20 crores. Alongside Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, the action-packed film also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison and Simmi Ghoshal in pivotal roles.

The Nagarjuna-starrer boasts of some high-octane action sequences. The film is believed to be rife with scenic visuals and power-packed stunts. As per reports, an action scene that has been shot in the desert will be the highlight of all the stunt sequences in the highly anticipated movie.

Bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar, under Tree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, The Ghost is all set to hit the theatres on October 5. The film’s cinematography has been carried out by Mukesh G while its art direction has been helmed by Brahma Kadali. The stunts in the Telugu film have been directed by Robin Subbu and Nabha Master.

A grand pre-release event of The Ghost was held in Kurnool on Sunday. In the film, Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of a retired RAW agent who works for the Indian Embassy. In addition to direction, Praveen Sattaru has also written the screenplay of The Ghost.

