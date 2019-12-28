Akki's Film Should Do Better Than Mine, Says Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who turned 54 on Friday, took out time and thanked his fans for their love. While comparing his film Dabbang 3 with Akshay Kumar's latest Good Newwz, the actor said that everyone's film should earn a lot of money as that is beneficial for the film industry.

Trade pundits had predicted that 'Good Newwz' is expected to open between Rs 18 to Rs 20 crore at the box office. As Salman's 'Dabaang 3' opened with Rs 24.50 crore, the actor was asked if he was happy to see his contemporary's film opening with a lesser number. He said, "What? What is so good in that? Akki's (Akshay Kumar) film should do better than that of mine."

"I would have been the happiest if Akki's film could have opened with bigger numbers than that of ours but this is also good. I believe that it is not just about my film or Akki's or of Shah Rukh's film. I say all of our films should get a bigger opening and earn a lot of money because it is good for our film industry. Yes, it is less but it is not a bad opening at all, it is a damn good opening considering the present situation of our country."

The Dabangg star's birthday celebrations started Thursday night with his friends from the film industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Saiee Manjrekar, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah and family members.

"Our film Dabangg 3 was also expected to open to a certain number but it opened less than that but even then I want to thank my fans who are going to the theatre and spending their hard earned money to watch our film. That is why we promise to work hard to give them the worth of their money. I salute all our fans," said Salman after cutting a cake and sharing ut with the media.

"Right now we are happy with the number we have earned (at the box office) in this troubled time in the country."

Akshay's other film 'Laxmmi Bomb' is slated to release on Eid next year which is predominantly ruled by Salman with successful films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Kick', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bodyguard', 'Sultan'. Salman's 'Radhe' is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Salman said, "When it comes to Akki's film 'Good Newwz,' the report is that it is a good film and people are liking it. I hope this film also becomes one of the big hit films for Akki. He is my friend I know him for a long time and I really wish him well."

His sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday morning and the newborn is named as Ayat.

Asked about the meaning of the name, Salman shared, "There were two names, Sifara and Ayat. So, Arpita went ahead with Ayat. It is a very beautiful name. All the names of our family members start either with S or with A. Ayat means verse."

According to Salman the name was suggested by his father. He added, "Basically the idea was if I would have a daughter, her name would be this and now we are giving those names to these children.

Thanking his fans for the constant support, Salman quipped, "Even my film that earns Rs 100 crores is considered 'flop' by the critics! This is like (laughs)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.