Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Akriti Kakar's Baggage Misplaced, Airline Apologises

The singer complained against an airline on Twitter alleging that they have left one of her bags in Mumbai, while she landed in Delhi.

IANS

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akriti Kakar's Baggage Misplaced, Airline Apologises
Aakriti Kakar

Singer Akriti Kakar faced harassment over misplaced baggage at the airport while travelling to Delhi from Mumbai on Tuesday.

The singer complained against Indigo airlines on Twitter alleging that they have left one of her bags in Mumbai, while she landed in Delhi. She further claimed that the baggage which was marked 'fast forward', was stacked with warm clothes while she was shivering in Delhi's freezing cold.

Akriti tweeted: "Jet has shut, Air India is no good .. indigo also totally acting irresponsible! Left my Fast Forward marked baggage in Mumbai and telling me after i land in Delhi that the bag wasn't loaded in the flight! GREAT JOB @IndiGo6E."

In a separate tweet, the singer complained: "Get me luggage ASAP to Delhi @IndiGo6E! This is just ridiculous ..How can you bring one bag and leave the other behind! So now in this cold freezing Delhi.. I have no warm clothes till my bag arrives. Wow."

She also complained that the staff at Delhi airport have not been very cooperative. "And the staff at Delhi airport is not being helpful at all! @IndiGo6E THEY NEED TO FOLLOW PROCEDURE is what they say !!! They should've simply put my bag in time on the RIGHT FLIGHT!"

The airlines immediately noticed the singer's tweet and apologized to her for the inconvenience. A member from the Indigo staff commented: "Extremely sorry about this, Ms Kakar. :(We've connected your baggage from Mumbai and shall reach you tonight. Also, such behaviour of the staff is unacceptable and we're raising this right away with the relevant team. Kritika".

However, it is not known whether the singer has received her luggage carrying warm clothes or is still shivering in Delhi's freezing cold, because she hasn't yet shared anything on Twitter regarding receiving her misplaced baggage.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram