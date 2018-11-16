English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshara Haasan's Ex-Boyfriend Tanuj Virwani to be Interrogated in Leaked Pics Case
Akshara Haasan's ex-boyfriend Tanuj Virwani is likely to be interrogated by the Mumbai Police in connection with the circulation of the actress' private pictures on social media.
Image credits: Instagram
Kamal Haasan's younger daughter Akshara's ex-boyfriend Tanuj Virwani is likely to be interrogated by the Mumbai Police in connection with the circulation of the actress' private pictures on social media, reports Mumbai Mirror.
"Akshara was using an iPhone 6 till 2013, which had the photos. Prima facie investigation has revealed the photos were shared with Tanuj in 2013. He may be summoned for questioning," a senior officer from Versova Police Station told the publication.
Akshara reportedly parted ways with Tanuj in 2016. However, Tanuj has denied acquiring any such photos leave alone publishing.
"The incident is extremely unfortunate. But I never had any such photos," Tanuj, who is the son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, told the daily.
Akshara approached Mumbai police and the cyber cell after her private photos got leaked on social media earlier this month. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan, had also expressed her deep angst on social media over the incident.
Calling it "deeply upsetting", Akshara had tweeted: "...At a time when the nation has woken up to the #MeToo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them."
@MumbaiPolice @Cybercellindia pic.twitter.com/JS1lJVdD6u— Kutty Haasan (@aksharahaasan1) November 7, 2018
