Akshara Reddy Quizzed By Ed Officials In Gold Smuggling Case

Actress and model Akshara Reddy has been quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the 2013 Nedumbassery gold smuggling case in Kerala. Akshara who got immense popularity through her stint in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is also the title winner of the Miss Globe 2019 beauty pageant. She was questioned at the Kozhikode office of the probe agency on Thursday.

The case pertains to gold smuggling in which two burqa-clad women were caught with 20 kg of gold by the customs officials at Kochi airport. The incident happened on September 19, 2013. The case also involved Faiz TK, a resident of Vadakara in Kozhikode. Later, the case was taken over by the ED. During the investigation, main accused Faiz and two Customs officials were arrested

The probe team had found out that Faiz had links with film personalities. The officials doubted that Faiz was earning money through gold smuggling in the film industry.

Akshara’s name also came up during the investigation and now officials are quizzing her. She was questioned by ED officials for several hours. The ED officials have not issued any statement regarding the outcome of the inquiry.

The actress had held a live session with her fans on her Instagram page on Friday. However, she did not mention the smuggling case and her questioning by ED officials.

On the work front, Akshara Reddy has reportedly signed to play a lead heroine in a movie. Her Bigg Boss co-contestant Varun is playing the male lead in that film.

Talking about her Bigg Boss Tamil 5 journey hosted by Kamal Haasan, Akshara Reddy entered on day 1 and she was evicted on the 84th day. She entered the house again as a guest on the 104th day during the grand finale. The show concluded on Vijay TV in January.

