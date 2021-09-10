Akshara Singh Claims Shamita Shetty Called Her 'Gawaar': 'Just Because I Speak in Hindi...'

Actor Akshara Singh, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT, has claimed that her co-contestant Shamita Shetty tried to talk down to her many times inside the house. Akshara claimed that Shamita even called her “gawaar (illiterate)" on the show.

On Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty had several fights. Akshara had age-shamed Shamita and accused her of lacking humility. Shamita had said that Akshara would deliberately target her.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Akshara said, “First week Shamita ji ne mujhse baat hi nahi kari. Jab bhi baat hui, ek hi baat bolti thi ye toh gawaar hai. Matlab agar maine Hindi mein baat karli toh that means mai gawaar hu aur mujhe humesha daba ke unhone rakha (The first week, Shamita didn’t talk to me at all. Whenever she spoke to, she said only one thing, ‘She is illiterate.’ Just because I speak in Hindi, she called me illiterate and she always dominated me)." She said this while recalling the fight that took place with Shamita in the kitchen over salt.

In a shocking turn of events, host Karan Johar announced a double eviction on Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday, leading to Millind Gaba and Akshara’s exit from the show. The duo had made a connection after Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal dumped them. Post their exit, Bigg Boss announced that all contestants will now get to play a solo game. The show has already completed more than four weeks, and only nine days remain for the finale. The contestants remaining in the game include Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat.

