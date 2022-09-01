Akshara Singh Lights Up Instagram With Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Pics

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh is currently in a festive mood. The actress has shared many pictures of Ganesh Chaturthi’s celebrations on social media. She celebrated this occasion with Richa Sharma and Salim Merchant.

Akshara has shared photos of this celebration on her Instagram handle where she is seen in a traditional Marathi look in a yellow saree which she paired with a full-sleeve blouse. In photos, she looks drop-dead gorgeous and fans are not getting tired of praising their favourite star. Salim Merchant is also seen with her in the pictures.

Along with Akshara Singh, singer Richa Sharma is also seen in the Marathi Mulgi avatar. And both of them have stolen all the limelight.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram the actress wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya” in the caption. Seeing the post from celebs to fans all commented on it. The first one to comment is none other than Salim Merchant. He wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya”. Then Richa Sharma posted red heart emoticons while one of her fans said, “Looking Beautiful” and many others shared heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Akshara Singh made her acting debut in 2010 with the action drama Satyamev Jayate opposite Ravi Kishan. Later in 2011, she appeared in the family drama Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye. Singh also appeared in the 2016 romantic drama A Balma Bihar Wala opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and in the 2017 action drama Satya, Tabadla, and Maa Tujhe Salaam opposite Pawan Singh.

Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri Cinema and is the recipient of several awards.

Along with movies she also worked in TV shows like Kaala Teeka, Service Wali Bahu, Suryaputra Karn, and Porus.

