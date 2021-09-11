Akshara Singh on Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'Nobody Can Imagine What Shehnaaz Gill is Going Through'

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and her connection Millind Gaba were recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. Akshara’s eviction did not go down well among the audience and her fans. Several hashtags started trending on Twitter as viewers demanded her re-entry in the house. However, in a recent interview, she shared that the one thing which is currently bothering her is Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s demise. “All other things that happened with me are looking small,” she said.

Akshara is deeply saddened over the untimely death of Sidharth. While speaking with ETimes, the actress revealed that she was numb and shocked when she first heard about the actor’s death, after coming out of the BB OTT house.

Remembering Sidharth with a heavy heart, Akshara said that she will never forget the amount of love the late actor and Shehnaaz Gill showered her with when the ‘most popular Bigg Boss jodi’ came inside BB house as special guests. Akshara shared that the moments she had spent with Sidharth and Shehnaaz inside the house will be memorable for her. “A person who made the show and it got so much love and after BB 13 because of him, Bigg Boss is known on a big level. He is not amongst us, and his demise is very painful," she added.

Further, the actress expressed her concern over Shehnaaz’s inconsolable condition post Sidharth’s demise. She said that nobody can understand what Shehnaaz is going through right now as it is a very painful thing to lose someone you love so much. Commenting on Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry, Akshara stated that everyone would look at them as an ideal pair but now people would not be able to see them together again. Sidharth suffered a heart attack during the wee hours of September 2.

