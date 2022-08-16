Akshara Singh to Romance Rahul Sharma in Their Next Darling; Pics Are Out

Akshara Singh is a well-known face of Bhojpuri cinema. The actress will next be seen in Darling alongside Rahul Sharma, who is making his debut in Bhojpuri cinema. The two were shooting in Ayodhya and many photos of the lead pair have gone viral on the web and fans are commenting on their unmissable chemistry.

In the photos, Akshara Singh is wearing a pretty nude shade net saree with matching earrings. She has completed the look with minimal makeup. On the other hand, Rahul Sharma opted for a casual look and is seen wearing a polka dot shirt with trousers.

Rahul Sharma is the son of producer Pradeep K Sharma and is making his Bhojpuri debut with Darling. The film is being made under the banner of Baba Motion Pictures Private Limited and the shooting of the film has been completed. It was shot in Ayodhya and Mumbai.

Darling has been produced by Pradeep K Sharma, who is also known as a showman in the Bhojpuri film industry. The producer is launching his son Rahul Sharma with Darling. Rahul has done a few Hindi films before coming to Bhojpuri cinema.

Darling has been written and directed by Rajnish Mishra. Akshara Singh and Rahul Sharma will be seen romancing in the film. The story of the film is based on the life of a female rockstar, which is similar to that of Akshara Singh, suggest reports.

Reports also suggest that Akshara Singh has raised her remuneration for Darling and doubled her fees. As per a local media portal, Pradeep K Sharma is fine with Akshara raising her fees. He said that the actress deserves the fees as she is hardworking and capable.

Apart from Akshara Singh and Rahul Sharma, the film also stars Vineet Vishal, Rohit Singh Matru, Sanjay Mahanand, Reena Rani and other actors in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here