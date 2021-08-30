Akshara Singh Turns 28. Here's How Her Relationship With Pawan Ended

Akshara Singh, one of the most successful faces of Bhojpuri Cinema, has turned 28. The actor is currently one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. Born on August 30, 1993, Akshara, besides her acting, was also the talk of the town for when she was madly in love with Pawan Singh. The real-life couple was also a hit jodi of the industry. However, the couple parted ways. Let’s have a look at some of the important things related to her life on the occasion of her 28th birthday.

Akshara started her career with Ravi Kishan’s film ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in 2010. She remained in a relationship with Pawan Singh for a long time and the couple was so hit even on the screen that almost every filmmaker wanted to work with them. But it all ended rather sadly. It’s said that the couple separated after the second marriage of Pawan. Following the marriage, there was another big controversy when Akshara filed a police complaint, alleging Pawan wanted to destroy her career.

She further accused Pawan of wanting to be in a relationship with her despite marrying someone else. Akshara alleged that Pawan, under the influence of alcohol, used to beat her. When Akshara refused to be in a relationship with Pawan after his marriage, he started threatening her, she alleged, adding she was left with no option in the end.

Pawan and Akshara parted ways on a sour note and decided never to work with each other. Akshara, however, excelled, establishing herself as a singer apart from being the actor that she already was. She has been in the industry for 11 years and has seen immense success.

Among the films that featured Akshara and Pawan are Tridev, Satya, and Tabadla and needless to say the audience loved their chemistry. As far as work is concerned, the actor is currently on Bigg Boss OTT.

