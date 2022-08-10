Akshara Singh's Dream Comes True Moment With “Liger” Star Vijay Deverakonda

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has been in the limelight for her glamorous style ever since she made her acting debut over a decade ago. She is known to be one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. Recently, Akshara posted a photo of herself with Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, which quickly went viral.

In the picture shared by Akshara Singh, both the actors grinned ear to ear as they posed for the camera. While Akshara donned a baby blue jumpsuit under an oversized white shirt, Vijay rocked an animal print shirt over a light-grey T-shirt, which he paired with black pants. Sharing her photo with the Liger star on Instagram, Akshara wrote, “Hamara Patna me milna rah gaya tha par finallyyyyyyyyyy 🙂 Had a beautiful time”

Check out Akshara Singh’s Instagtam post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)



These days, Vijay Deverakonda is busy promoting his much-awaited film, Liger. The actor had recently visited Patna for promoting the film. During the visit, he also met Shilpi Raghwani, a social media sensation and Bhojpuri actress. His dance video with Shilpi on the Liger song ‘Aafat’ has garnered a lot of views on the Internet.

Speaking of Akshara, the Bhojpuri actress became a household name across the country after she featured in the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. A couple of months ago, she released the music video of her latest song ‘Rocket Jawani’ on her YouTube channel.

Akshara not only bowled her fans over with her fiery moves but also had them hooked to the vocals.

