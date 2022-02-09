Akshara Singh's Parents Set Dance Floor on Fire With Their Moves on Dream Mein Entry

A video of Bhojpuri fashion queen Akshara Singh’s mother Nilima Singh and father Bipin Singh is going viral on the internet. In the video, the two are performing to their daughter’s recently released song Dream Mein Entry. They have set the floor on fire with their moves and people have gone crazy after watching their video.

The husband-wife duo is exhibiting great chemistry in the video, giving some major couple goals to the youngsters. Akshara Singh has shared this video on her Instagram account. Her parents, in casual outfits, start dancing as soon as the music plays. Akshara’s mother Nilima is winning her hearts with her expressions as well.

Sharing the video, Akshara wrote that look they have made a reel. Tagging her parents, she said, “Cutest reel ever by my cute hearts". She further said that her parents were really a competition to her. She also asked her followers to make a reel and tag them. This video has already received more than one lakh likes and many comments.

Fans as well as some celebrities are praising Akshara’s parents in the comment section. Not only is the video entertaining but also encourages others to live life to the fullest.

