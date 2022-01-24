Akshara Singh's Stunning Dance to Arijit Singh's Mareez-E-Ishq Makes Fans Fo Crazy

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh never fails to impress her fans with her style statements and fashion sense. The diva enjoys an enormous fan following of more than 4 million followers. She is active on social media and regularly interacts with her fans. Akshara recently uploaded a video on Instagram, dancing in her bedroom to Mareez-E-Ishq. The song was sung by Arijit Singh.

The actor ditched glamorous outfits for more comfortable clothing in this reel. Akshara danced vibrantly with a devil may care attitude. The colourful lighting of the room provided sizzling vibes to the song. She wrote in the caption, “This is for you Loving the colourful effect."

Actor Meenu Panchal cracked a joke on the reel. Meenu said that she was soon coming back and that Akshara didn’t need to miss her so much. The reel has been liked by more than lakh people.

One thing which makes Akshara tremendously popular among fans is her cheerful attitude. Have a look at this video. The actor seems to be getting ready for a shot. Suddenly, she is called by someone. Akshara acknowledges her with a “Hi”. Akshara is then asked how her mood was today. The diva replies that she feels beautiful.

When asked about the vibe she is experiencing, she replied happy vibes. The actor was then asked how the shoot was going. She said, “fantastic" with a smile. Although her expressions turned into a sudden panic after hearing another question. Akshara was asked if she was ready for her next flight. The actor went speechless for a moment. Then realizing the situation she replied with an innocent eaexpression, “Bhagoo (run)". Akshara wrote in the caption, “Always on the gooooooooooo".

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in Vivaah 2 and Jaan Lebuka next.

