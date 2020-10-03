Akshay Kumar Addresses Drugs Problem in Bollywood, Speaks About 'Issues' Post Sushant's Death

Actor Akshay Kumar has broken his silence amid all the claims and allegation on the Bollywood industry following the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Releasing a video on his Instagram page on Saturday, Kumar urged his fans to not judge everyone through similar lenses.

In the video, Kumar talks about all the allegations that have come up against Bollywood and its involvement in drug abuse. A lot of actors have faced the wrath of media and public, especially after some big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by NCB in relation to drug usage probe.

While the investigation is taking its course, a lot has been said in media and on social media against these stars and Bollywood industry in total. Addressing the same, Kumar pressed his points that Bollywood has been one of the sources to propagate India’s culture on global platforms. He says, the stars are made by audiences and fans, who show support to the industry in difficult times.

He said that while there are definitely issues such as drug usage in Bollywood, just like any other industry, it is not right to blame the entire movie industry for the same. He asserted the drug usage is a legal issue and investigations will be carried fair and just. However, blaming the entire Bollywood for the fault of some is not the solution to the current issue.

The 4-minute video came with the caption, “Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes...#DirectDilSe.”

Kumar's video comes a day after he returned to India after completing the shoot of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is also in line for release, along with another project Laxmmi Bomb.