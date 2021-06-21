Akshay Kumar, Ahan Shetty to Team up for New Film: Report

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar‘s collaborations have been giving the audiences entertainment-packed films for a long time. Now, the producer-actor duo is once again coming together for an upcoming project, and this time, actor Suniel Shetty’s son is joining them too. According to reports, the filmmaker is all set to bring Akshay and Ahan Shetty together.

Akshay and Ahan both have two films- Bachchan Pandey and Tadap respectively- lined up with the producer, and now the news of their recent collaboration is creating quite the buzz. While Tadap is going to be Ahan’s debut film, Bachchan Pandey is Akshay’s 10th film in collaboration with Nadiadwala.

According to a source close to the production house, “The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time. Only Sajid sir could make it possible and we are all truly excited for the energy the two would bring to the screens. The project is yet to be announced and is at the planning stage. We will have more details come out soon.”

Earlier this year, Akshay’s rugged look from Bachchan Pandey was unveiled. The Khiladi of Bollywood also presented the first poster of Ahan debut film, alongside Tara Sutaria.

