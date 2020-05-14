MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol Name Their Favourite '90s Movies

Akshay Kumar (L), Ajay Devgn and Kajol

A social media thread asks Bollywood celebrities to name their favourite movies from the 90s. Here are some responses.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Bollywood celebrities went down the memory lane recently to share the names of their favourite movies from the '90s with their fans. It all started with a Twitter India thread #90slove that asked watchers to name their favourite movies from the time.

First celebrity to respond to this call was Kajol, who named Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and her hit movie with husband Ajay Devgn, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, as her favourite movies from the '90s. Ajay was tagged by Kajol and he named Zakhm as his favourite '90s movie.

Ajay further tagged Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan to share their favourite movies from the '90s. Akshay responded to Ajay's request by naming Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna as his picks. Akshay has further nominated Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh to name their favourite '90s movies.

As the thread continues further, it will be interesting to see what are the favourite '90s movies of your loved celebrities.

