Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Shares Pic of His Cop Universe

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have come together on screen for Sooryavanshi and filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared an image of the same, uniting of all the three actors from his cop universe.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have come together on screen for Sooryavanshi and filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared an image of the same, uniting of all the three actors from his cop universe. Taking to Instagram, the director shared the glimpse of the trio together in their respective characters.

In the picture, Akshay Kumar is seen in the centre with Ranveer Singh, who played a cop in Simmba, to his right and to his left stands Ajay Devgn, who essayed the role Singham in another cop drama of the same name. Both Ranveer and Ajay are with their backs towards the camera, showing off their side profiles.

The picture shows a number of men standing in the background in uniform with guns in their hand. “Experience the MASS EUPHORIA...27th March 2020,” Rohit Shetty captioned the image.

According to reports, a massive set has been made for the climax scene of Sooryavanshi which will be shot over a schedule of 20 days beginning today, October 10. The climax scene of Sooryavanshi will feature all the three actors in the Rohit Shetty's cop universe together for the first time.

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif gave a sneak-peak into Akshay Kumar's character in Sooryavanshi. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the name tag with 'Veer Sooryavanshi' engraved on it on a police uniform. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay's character is named Veer Sooryavanshi. Katrina will also be seen in the lead role in the film.

Katrina captioned the image, "Now Shooting #sooryavanshi #onset @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @karanjohar."

Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are collaborating for the first time for Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

