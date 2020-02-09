Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Attend Maharashtra Police Marathon with Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty
Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were accompanied by Rohit Shetty at Maharashtra Police International Marathon.
Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were accompanied by Rohit Shetty at Maharashtra Police International Marathon.
It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen Singham and Sooryavanshi on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.
They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer Singham, and is all set to come up with another cop drama Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay.
Sharing a glimpse of his presence at the marathon, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote: "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn't run after you but with you..#AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn."
In the image, one can seen Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with 'Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)' written on it.
Speaking of Sooryavanshi, it is scheduled to release in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Accusation That 'Shikara' Commercialises Kashmiri Pandits' Story Nonsensical: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- Here's How You Can Stream Oscars 2020 Live in India
- WATCH: Kid's Reaction to Hearing His Mom's Voice After Doc Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM