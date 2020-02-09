Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Attend Maharashtra Police Marathon with Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty

It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen Singham and Sooryavanshi on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer Singham, and is all set to come up with another cop drama Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay.

Sharing a glimpse of his presence at the marathon, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote: "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn't run after you but with you..#AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn."

In the image, one can seen Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with 'Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)' written on it.

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, it is scheduled to release in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.