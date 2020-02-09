Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Attend Maharashtra Police Marathon with Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were accompanied by Rohit Shetty at Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Attend Maharashtra Police Marathon with Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty
Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were accompanied by Rohit Shetty at Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen Singham and Sooryavanshi on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer Singham, and is all set to come up with another cop drama Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay.

Sharing a glimpse of his presence at the marathon, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote: "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn't run after you but with you..#AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn."

In the image, one can seen Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with 'Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)' written on it.

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, it is scheduled to release in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram