Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead Bollywood in Praising PM Modi's Speech on Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the nation to acknowledge with gratitude the services of countless health and services personnel leading the battle against coronavirus pandemic. After urging the country to observe March 22 as 'Janata Curfew' in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also called for the services of lakhs of health and allied services personnel to be acknowledged on that day.

In his address to the nation broadcast on Thursday, the Prime Minister appealed to all citizens to "come out of their homes at 5 p.m. on March 22 and applaud for 5 minutes, the doctors, nurses, sanitation personnel, transport services personnel and all other people who disregard their own health safety for our lives."

Earlier in his speech, the Prime Minister urged citizens to face the coronavirus pandemic with resolve and restraint.

Several Bollywood stars including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shilpa Shetty, have reacted to it.

Here are their reactions:

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self isolation we must practice self discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VeQyZaGcBh — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 19, 2020

Hi everyone!! Our Honourable PM Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please follow Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 19, 2020

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

@narendramodi its a very good speech on Corona Virus and his appeal for #JantaCurfew on Sunday 22nd March stay home from 7am is something all Indians should do. I applaud him for inspiring us to stand at 5 pm on Sun 22nd March to honour people who believe in service about self. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020

Quintessential to follow every word of the address by our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. #JantaCurfew on March 22nd, Sunday from 7am to 9pm.And a display of our love and gratitude by applauding all those serving the affected tirelessly from our homes at 5pm. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 19, 2020

I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe https://t.co/V9jAqfT7a2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2020