English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead Bollywood in Praising PM Modi's Speech on Coronavirus Pandemic

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead Bollywood in Praising PM Modi's Speech on Coronavirus Pandemic

In his speech, the Prime Minister urged citizens to face the coronavirus pandemic with resolve and restraint. Now, many Bollywood stars have praised his speech.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the nation to acknowledge with gratitude the services of countless health and services personnel leading the battle against coronavirus pandemic. After urging the country to observe March 22 as 'Janata Curfew' in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also called for the services of lakhs of health and allied services personnel to be acknowledged on that day.

In his address to the nation broadcast on Thursday, the Prime Minister appealed to all citizens to "come out of their homes at 5 p.m. on March 22 and applaud for 5 minutes, the doctors, nurses, sanitation personnel, transport services personnel and all other people who disregard their own health safety for our lives."

Earlier in his speech, the Prime Minister urged citizens to face the coronavirus pandemic with resolve and restraint.

Several Bollywood stars including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shilpa Shetty, have reacted to it.

Here are their reactions:

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story