Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh to Come Together for Sooryavanshi's Climax Scene

Ever since Rohit Shetty's last film Simmba released in 2018, there has been much anticipation building up to his next film in the cop franchise Sooryavanshi. The film will feature Akshay Kumar as a daredevil ATS officer Veer, who will fight crime and criminals. The film has been shot at Bangkok, Hyderabad and Mumbai and will release in March 2020.

Now, it being reported that the other two actors of his cop universe, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn (Singham), will also feature in Sooryavanshi in a cameo appearance. Its not unexpected since the three have featured in Simmba earlier but the three stars did not share the screen space. However, in Sooryavanshi, as reported by news outlets, Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer will come together for the climax of the film.

A report in Mumbai Mirror states that the climax will be shot during a 20-day schedule in Hayderabad's Ramoji Film City and a massive set has been constructed for filming the sequence.

The report adds that filmmaker Rohit had been working on the climax of the film with the writers for long and has finally cracked a way to get the three stars on board for a scene in Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay. She will be recreating the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for the film and has already shot for the song sequence with Akshay, who was also in the original song with Raveena Tandon. Indeed, Sooryavanshi will be a starry affair.

