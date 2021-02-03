Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn Tweet 'India Against Propaganda', Back Govt As Farmers Protest Becomes Talking Point

News18 Logo

Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have backed the Ministry of External Affairs soon after it put out a statement saying that comments by international celebrities tweeting on the farmers' protests in India were 'neither accurate nor responsible'.

Hours after the Ministry of External Affairs put out an official statement, calling international celebrities' tweets on the farmers' protests in India "neither accurate nor responsible", Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has come forward in support of the government.

Akshay Kumar has retweeted the statement from MEA that stated, "it's unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26."

Sharing the statement, Akshay wrote, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. Folded hands#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also backed the government by tweeting the hashtag #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Actors like Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty have also tweeted with the same hashtag.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and singer Kailash Kher have also put out similar tweets.

This comes after singer Rihanna on Tuesday tweeted a CNN article on the farmers' protests in India asking, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" This was followed by tweets from climate activist Greta Thunberg and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris.

The MEA statement said, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible." The statement said that "a very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms".

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws and several rounds of talks with the government have failed to solve the impasse. The statement highlight that the government has been part of the talks and negotiations.


