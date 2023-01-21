Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Hilarious Selfie Leaves Internet In Splits

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Selfiee. On January 20, Friday, the duo shared a hilarious selfie of themselves, twinning in all-black outfits and posing next to a huge poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showing her in Kajra Re song from the film Bunty Aur Babli. Emraan wrote in the caption, “Chalo unke saath nahi to unke photo ke saath selfie hi sahi kyun @akshaykumar !”.

Emraan’s fans loved the picture and came up with a slew of amusing reactions. A follower commented that the remake of the song Kajra Re is confirmed. The follower was trying to imply that Akshay and Emraan will replace Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan in the remake version. Social media users were left in splits at this comment and wished that there would be no remake to such an iconic number.

Some users also came up with scathing criticism, especially for Akshay and wrote that Khiladi Kumar (as he is popularly known by this name) has essayed key roles in many films in the past 1 year. But they have proved to be box office flops. The user, highlighting this point, wrote that Akshay should work in less films but they should be high on quality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Akshay has also shared this photo on Instagram, but with a different quirky caption. He wrote, “When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes #Selfiee @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb”.

Fans and some colleagues from the entertainment industry like rapper and writer Nitesh AKA Nick appreciated the photo. A fan took a humorous dig at the way Akshay and Emraan have smiled for the camera. According to the follower, both stars seem to be posing for a toothpaste ad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The Raj Mehta-directorial, Selfiee’s trailer will be out on January 22 and the film will hit the cinema halls on February 23.

