Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has always been a hotspot for film promotions when it comes to Bollywood. With Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4 around the corner, it doesn't come as a surprise that the film's cast will be appearing on the show.

What is interesting is that as per Akshay Kumar's request, the shoot for the episode has been pushed back by hours. While the cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show are known to begin their work around noon, for the Housefull 4 special episode, they will begin work at 4 am.

Elaborating on Akshay Kumar's words, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "He has promised to be on the set at 6 am and start rolling by 6.30 am to shoot for two episodes. The first one is with male co-stars, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey. Actresses Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde join in the second episode."

The source also revealed that some of the show's gags include Kiku Sharda playing a bald character and Krushna Abhishek playing a lady who owns a beauty parlor. Kruhna's gag is being targetted to be the episode's highlight. The Kapil Sharma Show team aims to wrap up both the episodes by 11 am.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chunky Pandey. The film is set to release on October 25.

