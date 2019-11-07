Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Relive Namastey London Days on the Sets of Sooryavanshi
After fans commented that Akshay Kumar's music video with Nupur Sanon reminded them of Namastey London, the actor recreated a moment from the film with Katrina Kaif on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are collaborating after years for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film has garnered a lot of buzz ever since it was announced, as fans were excited to have the pair back on screen.
Recently, Akshay shot for a music video called Filhaal with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, the teaser of which became quite popular as it reminded fans of Namastey London. Akshay, who is currently shooting with Katrina, took to Instagram to address the fans and also said that the actors had a surprise for them.
"Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you'll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all," the actor wrote. The video shows the actor recreating a romantic moment with his Namastey London co-star.
Check it out:
Also check out the teaser for Filhaal, coming out on November 9, 2019.
View this post on Instagram
I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO! What do you guys think? Full song releasing on 9th November. #FilhallTeaser @nupursanon @bpraak @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms
In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will also have cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Singham and Simmba respectively. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.
