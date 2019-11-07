Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Relive Namastey London Days on the Sets of Sooryavanshi

After fans commented that Akshay Kumar's music video with Nupur Sanon reminded them of Namastey London, the actor recreated a moment from the film with Katrina Kaif on the sets of Sooryavanshi.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Relive Namastey London Days on the Sets of Sooryavanshi
After fans commented that Akshay Kumar's music video with Nupur Sanon reminded them of Namastey London, the actor recreated a moment from the film with Katrina Kaif on the sets of Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are collaborating after years for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film has garnered a lot of buzz ever since it was announced, as fans were excited to have the pair back on screen.

Recently, Akshay shot for a music video called Filhaal with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, the teaser of which became quite popular as it reminded fans of Namastey London. Akshay, who is currently shooting with Katrina, took to Instagram to address the fans and also said that the actors had a surprise for them.

"Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you'll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all," the actor wrote. The video shows the actor recreating a romantic moment with his Namastey London co-star.

Check it out:

Also check out the teaser for Filhaal, coming out on November 9, 2019.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will also have cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Singham and Simmba respectively. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram