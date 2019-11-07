Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Relive Namastey London Days on the Sets of Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are collaborating after years for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film has garnered a lot of buzz ever since it was announced, as fans were excited to have the pair back on screen.

Recently, Akshay shot for a music video called Filhaal with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, the teaser of which became quite popular as it reminded fans of Namastey London. Akshay, who is currently shooting with Katrina, took to Instagram to address the fans and also said that the actors had a surprise for them.

"Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you'll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all," the actor wrote. The video shows the actor recreating a romantic moment with his Namastey London co-star.

Check it out:

Also check out the teaser for Filhaal, coming out on November 9, 2019.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will also have cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Singham and Simmba respectively. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

