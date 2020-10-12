Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi to Release on Republic Day 2021?

While the Coronavirus outbreak halted the production of many movies and shows, many more completed films were delayed as theatres shut down globally. In India, one of these films was Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, which was scheduled to release a week after the lockdown was implemented.

Now, a source was quoted in Bollywood Hungama, saying that Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are eyeing a Republic Day 2021 weekend to release Sooryavanshi. The source added that the decision has been made keeping in mind that Kabir Khan's '83, based on India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory will reportedly release in December 2020. The source said that if a theatrical release is possible in December, '83 makers will not delay the film's release.

“The idea is to take a decision that is in the best interest of both the films, and the current target is to release both of them before March next year. Though the window to release Sooryavanshi is between January and March but if 83 releases and fairs as well as expected on Christmas, 26 January is confirmed preposition for Sooryavanshi. With cinema halls reopening, the dates are more locked for both the films now, until and unless we have some bad surprises in stores in terms of the covid 19 scenario to ruin all plans,” the source added.

Sooryavanshi is a film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe which also comprises of the Singham and Simmba films. Hence, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also be a part of the film. Apart from that, the film also stars Javed Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher.