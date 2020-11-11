Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmii Leaked on Tamilrockers and Telegram

Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated horror-comedy Laxmii released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 9 after skipping a traditional theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, mere two days after the release, the film has been leaked on TamilRockers, which illegaly streams movies through piracy.

According to a report in India.com, Laxmii has also been leaked on Telegram, MovieRulz, and more sites. According to the publication, the website TamilRockers has been banned several times but has managed to crop up with a different domain name.

Despite several government regulations and laws to prevent piracy, TamilRockers has been notorious about releasing both Hollywood and Bollywood films on their website. They had recently pirated Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara despite it being available to watch for free on Disney+ Rockstar.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks high profile projects. It puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. They also leaked movies such as Penguin, Petta, Maharshi, iSmart Shankar, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Dear Comrade, Saaho and Hindi Medium.

Laxmii is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana starring Raghava Lawrence, who is also the director of the Hindi version. Laxmii also stars Kiara Advani as well as Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ayesha Raza, Rajesh Sharma and Tarun Arora among others. Laxmii was originally titled Laxmmi Bomb but the name was changed prior to the release by the makers.